Air Force details Russian attack on 14 June: regrouping and changing directions

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 14 June 2024, 11:58
Illia Yevlash. Facebook photo

Currently, Russia is using a tactic of combined air strikes with regrouping and changing the directions of missile and drone movements.

Source: Illia Yevlash, spokesman for the Air Force of Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "First of all, this is a tactic of combined strikes, using unmanned aerial vehicles from different directions in combination with various types of missiles. They can modify different elements, for instance, the warhead: increasing or decreasing its size depending on the assigned task. 

Additionally, as we saw last night, for example, three groups of Shahed drones merged into two, then ceased to exist. This means regrouping and changing the direction of movement. 

For example, cruise missiles today reached western Ukraine, [heading] to Kolomyia, then turned around and flew back towards Starokostiantyniv. So, such manoeuvres with changes in altitude occur from time to time. Each attack is unique in its own way."

Details: The officer added that during the second large-scale air raid around 06:00, the Russians launched a Kh-47 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile from Tambov Oblast.

"That target was quite fast and moved very quickly. It entered from northern Ukraine and also headed towards Khmelnytskyi, where it did not reach its target," said Yevlash.

Background: Russia launched a combined air strike on Ukraine on the night of 13-14 June, using 31 aerial targets, including 14 missiles and 17 kamikaze drones. Ukraine's air defence systems have successfully destroyed 7 Russian missiles and 17 drones.

