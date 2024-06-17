All Sections
Stand from Kharkiv stadium destroyed by Russians brought to Munich – photos

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 17 June 2024, 15:16
Stand from Kharkiv stadium destroyed by Russians brought to Munich – photos

A stand from Kharkiv's Soniachnyi Stadium, which was destroyed by Russian shelling, has been put on display in Munich.

Source: Zorya Londonsk, a Ukrainian news portal focused on football

The Soniachnyi Stadium was built before Euro 2012 in Ukraine and Poland. The Dutch national team trained there during the tournament.

In addition, Ukrainians held a rally in support of prisoners of war from Azovstal steel plant.

The Euro 2024 Round 1 match between Ukraine and Romania is to take place in Munich on Monday. The teams have announced their starting line-ups.

