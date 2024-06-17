Stand from Kharkiv stadium destroyed by Russians brought to Munich – photos

A stand from Kharkiv's Soniachnyi Stadium, which was destroyed by Russian shelling, has been put on display in Munich.

Stands from Sonyashnyi Stadium (Kharkiv) that have been damaged by russian shelling and missiles here in Munich



This stadium was built ahead of Euro 2012 and the Netherlands trained there during the tournament pic.twitter.com/0VZuVLaP0Z — Zorya Londonsk (@ZoryaLondonsk) June 17, 2024

The Soniachnyi Stadium was built before Euro 2012 in Ukraine and Poland. The Dutch national team trained there during the tournament.

In addition, Ukrainians held a rally in support of prisoners of war from Azovstal steel plant.

The Euro 2024 Round 1 match between Ukraine and Romania is to take place in Munich on Monday. The teams have announced their starting line-ups.

