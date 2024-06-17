Putin appoints rumoured relative as new Russian deputy defence minister

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has appointed Anna Tsivileva, reportedly his cousin’s daughter according to media sources, as a new deputy defence minister.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RBC; BBC News Russian

Details: Putin has also signed a decree increasing the number of deputy defence ministers from 10 to 12, including two first deputy defence ministers.

In addition to Tsivileva, Pavel Fradkov, formerly First Deputy Chief of Staff to the Russian President and the youngest son of former Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Fradkov, has also been appointed Deputy Defence Minister.

