All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Putin appoints rumoured relative as new Russian deputy defence minister

Roman PetrenkoMonday, 17 June 2024, 17:22
Putin appoints rumoured relative as new Russian deputy defence minister
Anna Tsivileva. Photo: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has appointed Anna Tsivileva, reportedly his cousin’s daughter according to media sources, as a new deputy defence minister.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RBC; BBC News Russian

Details: Putin has also signed a decree increasing the number of deputy defence ministers from 10 to 12, including two first deputy defence ministers.

Advertisement:

In addition to Tsivileva, Pavel Fradkov, formerly First Deputy Chief of Staff to the Russian President and the youngest son of former Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Fradkov, has also been appointed Deputy Defence Minister.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: PutinRussiawar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov

New EU sanctions target Chechen leader's mother, Navy commander, children's summer camp and Russian officials

Azov Brigade Chief of Staff asks Ukraine's SBI to look into heavy losses caused by Ukrainian army general's poor command

EU approves €1.4 billion from frozen Russian assets for weapons purchase for Ukraine, Politico reports

Video of aftermath of Iskander missile strike on Odesa has emerged

EU creates loophole to circumvent Hungary's veto on support for Ukraine – the FT

All News
Putin
Putin to visit North Korea and Vietnam this week
Putin could use nuclear weapons in case of "catastrophic defeat" in Ukraine – Ukraine's Defence Council Secretary
Zelenskyy: Our task is to make Putin's isolation clear to Russian society
RECENT NEWS
21:13
Strike on drone depot in Yeysk on 21 June: 120 UAVs destroyed
20:45
EU top diplomat confirms EU's agreement to use Russian assets to allocate €1.4bn for Ukraine military aid
20:31
Skhemy post satellite images of aftermath of attacks on Russian military facility in Crimea
20:10
Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in 2025
20:05
Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov
19:41
Russia reacts to 14th EU sanctions package
19:29
A third of Russian assault actions are carried out on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:09
updatedFour civilians injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol – photo
18:57
EU imposes sanctions on six Russian hackers
18:53
US assumes that Russia will help North Korea with nuclear and long-range weapons
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: