Speaker of the Lithuanian parliament arrives in Ukraine – photo
Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, Speaker of the Lithuanian parliament, the Seimas, has arrived in Ukraine on an official visit on 18 June.
Source: Olena Kondratiuk, Vice Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament); European Pravda
Details: Kondratiuk met Čmilytė-Nielsen at Kyiv railway station.
Quote from Kondratiuk: "This is an important visit for the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation and evidence of support for Ukrainian-Lithuanian relations."
Quote from Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen: "Delighted to return to Kyiv to reaffirm the unwavering support of the Seimas of Lithuania for Ukraine's victory and its journey towards European and Euro-Atlantic integration."
Delighted to return to #Kyiv to reaffirm the unwavering support of the @LRSeimas for #Ukraine's victory and its journey towards European and Euro-Atlantic integration. Thank you @Ole_Kondratiuk for the very warm welcome.
Together we stand strong! 🇱🇹🤝🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/O5efVd52mw— Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen (@VCmilyte) June 18, 2024Advertisement:
Background:
- In late May, the Lithuanian government approved the allocation of €13.5 million to purchase air surveillance radars to be handed over to the German-led coalition to find air defence capabilities for Ukraine.
- The same month, it became known that Lithuania would provide Ukraine with six AMBER-1800 radar systems with a range of about 350 kilometres.
Support UP or become our patron!