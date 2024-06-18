All Sections
Speaker of the Lithuanian parliament arrives in Ukraine – photo

Tuesday, 18 June 2024, 09:54
Speaker of the Lithuanian parliament arrives in Ukraine – photo
Photo: Olena Kondratiuk on Facebook

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, Speaker of the Lithuanian parliament, the Seimas, has arrived in Ukraine on an official visit on 18 June.

Source: Olena Kondratiuk, Vice Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament); European Pravda

Details: Kondratiuk met Čmilytė-Nielsen at Kyiv railway station.

Quote from Kondratiuk: "This is an important visit for the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation and evidence of support for Ukrainian-Lithuanian relations."  

Quote from Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen: "Delighted to return to Kyiv to reaffirm the unwavering support of the Seimas of Lithuania for Ukraine's victory and its journey towards European and Euro-Atlantic integration."

Background:

  • In late May, the Lithuanian government approved the allocation of €13.5 million to purchase air surveillance radars to be handed over to the German-led coalition to find air defence capabilities for Ukraine.
  • The same month, it became known that Lithuania would provide Ukraine with six AMBER-1800 radar systems with a range of about 350 kilometres.

Subjects: Lithuania
Lithuania
