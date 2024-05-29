Lithuania to provide radars for German initiative on air defence for Ukraine

The Lithuanian government approved the allocation of €13.5 million for the purchase of air surveillance radars, which will be delivered to the air defence coalition led by Germany to support Ukraine, on 29 May.

Source: LRT, citing Lithuanian Defence Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas, as reported by European Pravda

Kasčiūnas said that these radars will strengthen the warning system in Ukraine.

"In this way, we are joining the air defence coalition initiated by Germany. Germany has provided Ukraine with a third Patriot system and other systems, so we are making our possible contribution to the response," Kasčiūnas told journalists.

He noted that the goal this year is to send four radars to Ukraine.

"They will enhance warning, visibility, and the ability to destroy air targets. This year, we will send four radars, and then we will continue purchasing radars because Ukraine needs them, they themselves have identified this need," the minister explained.

Background:

In April, the German government launched an initiative to identify additional air defence systems that can be delivered to Ukraine.

Moreover, on 28 May, the Netherlands announced an initiative to supply Ukraine with Patriot systems.

