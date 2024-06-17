Zelenskyy holds Staff meeting immediately after returning to Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on 17 June, during which urgent issues were discussed, mainly Ukrainian drone production and deployment.

Quote: "Immediately after coming back to Ukraine, I held [a meeting of] the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

I heard reports from Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and Anatolii Barhylevych, Chief of the General Staff. We discussed the operational situation on all fronts and near the borders, the dynamics of fulfilment of domestic contracts, and the delivery of aid from the defence packages announced by our partners.

I heard reports from the heads of all the units in Ukraine’s defence forces – the Armed Forces, the National Guard, Defence Intelligence, and the State Border Guard Service – and a report by the Foreign Intelligence Service."

Details: Zelenskyy added that he heard a detailed report by Vadym Sukharevskyi, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces. He reported on the deployment of all types of drones – aerial, ground and sea drones – and all types of missions: from tactical FPVs and evacuation platforms to Deep Strike drones.

The president stressed that the drone industry is rapidly developing, and not only in terms of the number of drones being produced, but also the number being deployed. In his view, Ukraine is leading the technological progress in this sector.

Zelenskyy believes that following Ukraine’s victory in the war against Russia, its experience will be converted into high-tech Ukrainian exports.

For reference: Over the weekend, President Zelenskyy took part in the Peace Summit held in Bürgenstock, Switzerland – the first gathering of world leaders focusing on ways to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

