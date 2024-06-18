All Sections
West must make China pay for its support of Russia – NATO Secretary General

Tuesday, 18 June 2024, 09:02
West must make China pay for its support of Russia – NATO Secretary General
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Stock photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that there should be consequences for China for supporting Russia in the war against Ukraine.

Source: Stoltenberg during a speech at the Wilson Center think tank in Washington

Details: Stoltenberg accused China of fuelling Russia's war against Ukraine, pointing out that last year, Russia imported 90% of its microelectronics from China, which are used to manufacture missiles, tanks, and aircraft. He added that Beijing is also working to provide Moscow with improved satellite capabilities.

Quote: "President Xi has tried to create the impression that he is taking a back seat in this conflict. To avoid sanctions and keep trade flowing."

More details: However, Stoltenberg noted that China is fuelling the largest armed conflict in Europe since World War II and yet also wants to maintain good relations with the West.

"Well, Beijing cannot have it both ways. At some point – and unless China changes course – Allies need to impose a cost," he said.

Stoltenberg also pointed out that the more reliable the long-term support for Ukraine, the sooner Moscow will realise that it cannot wait out the Western countries.

"It may seem like a paradox, but the path to peace is therefore more weapons for Ukraine," Stoltenberg summed up.

Background

Last week, the G7 countries announced that they would continue to take measures against entities in China and third countries that materially support the Russian military machine in its war of aggression against Ukraine.

The US Department of Treasury has identified more than a dozen schemes to evade sanctions against Russia's defence industrial base and has imposed restrictions on more than 90 foreign individuals and companies, primarily from China and Türkiye.

They also announced the expansion of the secondary sanctions mechanism against Russia.

It also became known that the United States would expand sanctions to restrict the sale of semiconductor chips and other goods to Russia, which would target organisations and networks in China and other countries.

