Bizarre scenes from Putin's North Korea visit should be taken as warning – UK Defence Secretary

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 19 June 2024, 12:38
Stock Photo: Getty Images

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps believes that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) may be a warning.

Source: Shapps on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Shapps called the scenes from Putin's visit to North Korea "bizarre" and warned that they should be taken as a warning.

"A new axis of tyranny is working to undermine our freedoms. Only by strengthening our Armed Forces can we deter them," the minister said.

Upon Putin's arrival in North Korea, DPRK's ruler Kim Jong Un travelled with the Russian leader from the airport in a limousine in a huge motorcade through the streets of Pyongyang, where buildings were decorated with giant Russian flags and portraits of Putin.

Putin attended a lavish welcoming ceremony in the city's main square, where he and Kim saluted a guard of honour and walked down a red carpet.

The square was packed with thousands of spectators, including children with balloons and people wearing T-shirts with the red, white and blue colours of the Russian and North Korean flags.

Huge crowds lined the streets to greet Putin's motorcade. They chanted "Welcome, Putin", waving flowers and flags of North Korea and Russia.

Background:

  • Russian propaganda media reported that Kim Jong Un expressed "full support" for Russia's aggression in Ukraine during Putin's visit to the DPRK.
  • It was reported that the talks between Putin and Kim, with the participation of their delegations, lasted about an hour and a half. The two leaders signed a partnership agreement as a result.
  • Putin's first visit to North Korea in 24 years comes amid growing concerns over an agreement between the two countries to supply Moscow with weapons for its war against Ukraine.
  • South Korean Defence Minister Shin Won-sik said that North Korea had sent containers to Russia that could hold almost 5 million artillery shells.

