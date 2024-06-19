All Sections
US corporation to start manufacturing ammunition in Ukraine

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 19 June 2024, 14:03
US corporation to start manufacturing ammunition in Ukraine
Stock Photo: Getty Images

American defence company Northrop Grumman intends to start producing medium-calibre ammunition in Ukraine. 

Source: Breaking Defence 

Details: Virginia-based Northrop Grumman plans to start producing medium-calibre ammunition in Ukraine under a joint production agreement between the Pentagon and the Ukrainian government. 

There are reportedly plans to expand production to tank and artillery ammunition in the future. 

The Northrop co-production agreement is the first publicly acknowledged agreement between a US defence prime contractor and the Ukrainian government on a manufacturing project in Ukraine. 

The US State Department's new Ukraine Defense Enterprise Program will reportedly invest US$2 billion in Ukraine's defence industrial base and open the door to US-Ukraine joint production. 

Background

  • Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has led to a surge in defence company revenues as the US and European governments replenish their stockpiles after sending weapons to Kyiv.
  • Ukrainian Defence Industry JSC and the German defence conglomerate Rheinmetall have opened a workshop for the repair and production of armoured vehicles.
  • Ukrainian Defence Industry JSC has signed a Memorandum of Intent to form a joint venture with America’s Amentum Services, Inc, a leading company in the field of global design, project management, and solution integration.

