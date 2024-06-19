US corporation to start manufacturing ammunition in Ukraine

American defence company Northrop Grumman intends to start producing medium-calibre ammunition in Ukraine.

Source: Breaking Defence

Details: Virginia-based Northrop Grumman plans to start producing medium-calibre ammunition in Ukraine under a joint production agreement between the Pentagon and the Ukrainian government.

There are reportedly plans to expand production to tank and artillery ammunition in the future.

The Northrop co-production agreement is the first publicly acknowledged agreement between a US defence prime contractor and the Ukrainian government on a manufacturing project in Ukraine.

The US State Department's new Ukraine Defense Enterprise Program will reportedly invest US$2 billion in Ukraine's defence industrial base and open the door to US-Ukraine joint production.

Background:

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has led to a surge in defence company revenues as the US and European governments replenish their stockpiles after sending weapons to Kyiv.

Ukrainian Defence Industry JSC and the German defence conglomerate Rheinmetall have opened a workshop for the repair and production of armoured vehicles.

Ukrainian Defence Industry JSC has signed a Memorandum of Intent to form a joint venture with America’s Amentum Services, Inc, a leading company in the field of global design, project management, and solution integration.

