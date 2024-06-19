Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

The damaged armoured vehicle belonging to Ukraine's defence forces with a severed head of a Ukrainian defender on top of it. Photo: Kostin on Facebook

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin has reported that the Ukrainian soldier beheaded by the Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified, as have the Russian commanders responsible for this war crime.

Source: Kostin on Facebook

Quote: "As regards the investigation into the brutal murder of a Ukrainian defender in Donetsk Oblast, which was reported yesterday, the deceased has been identified. We cannot disclose his name at present, as procedures are underway to confirm his identity."

Advertisement:

Details: The prosecutor general noted that Russian commanders likely responsible for the beheading of the Ukrainian defender have also been identified. "A set of measures is being taken to verify this information," the prosecutor general said.

Kostin added that this incident serves as another proof of Russia's state policy of disregarding international law and universal morality.

Background:

Advertisement:

Earlier, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) reported that the Russians had beheaded a serviceman from the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donetsk Oblast, and Ukrainian prosecutors had launched an investigation.

The PGO found that on 17 June 2024, the Ukrainian military received information that soldiers from a Russian unit in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk Oblast had ordered their subordinates not to take Ukrainian soldiers prisoner but to behead them instead. While carrying out aerial reconnaissance at a combat position in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces spotted a damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Ukrainian defence forces. The severed head of a Ukrainian defender was lying on top of it.

Support UP or become our patron!