The situation with power supply to households in Ukraine will improve in August 2024, primarily due to the completion of scheduled preventive maintenance at a number of nuclear power units.

Source: State Energy Supervision Inspection of Ukraine (Derzhenergonagliad) with reference to its head Ruslan Slobodian

Quote: "We expect the improvement in August, given the completion of repair works at some nuclear power units and a decrease in the number of facilities with a guaranteed power supply," Slobodian said on the air of Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster.

Details: He added that nuclear power generation is a basis for meeting more than 50% of consumer needs even after the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) by the Russians. Repair works and the development of decentralised generation are currently underway to add capacity to the power system and cover the deficit.

Quote: "Power engineers are doing everything possible to complete the repair works as soon as possible. At the same time, a difficult situation with power supply is expected within the next month and a half," he stated.

Background:

The process of updating the list of critical infrastructure facilities with a guaranteed power supply is underway in each oblast of Ukraine. This process is expected to end by 1 July.

If Ukraine had succeeded in reconnecting the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) to the power grid, there would have been virtually no need for power restrictions. However, without the plant, Ukrainians will be guaranteed to have power restriction schedules for two winters.

In winter, the electricity shortage will be up to 35%, which may result in Ukrainians having power for five to six hours daily.

By winter, Ukraine can restore 200-250 MW of generation (or 7.1%) of the required 3.5 GW. This new generation capacity creation rate can be called the "Stakhanovite movement." [The Stakhanovite movement was a mass cultural movement of workers that originated in the Soviet Union and encouraged socialist emulation and rationalisation of workplace processes – ed.]

It is quite realistic that in winter, Ukrainians can get five to six hours of electricity daily, but everything will depend on the circumstances.

