Russians hit house in Kherson Oblast, injuring woman
Wednesday, 19 June 2024, 12:51
Russian troops hit a residential building in the village of Olhivka, Beryslav district, injuring a 67-year-old woman on the morning of 19 June.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "In the morning, Russian occupiers attacked the village of Olhivka, Beryslav district. The enemy hit a residential building, where a fire broke out due to the attack.
A 67-year-old woman was injured. She sustained blast and craniocerebral injuries, concussion, as well as burns to her head, limbs and chest."
Details: The woman was hospitalised in moderate condition. She is being provided with the necessary medical care.
