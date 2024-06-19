All Sections
Russians hit house in Kherson Oblast, injuring woman

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 19 June 2024, 12:51
A cloud of smoke from the explosion. Stock Photo: Getty Images

Russian troops hit a residential building in the village of Olhivka, Beryslav district, injuring a 67-year-old woman on the morning of 19 June. 

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "In the morning, Russian occupiers attacked the village of Olhivka, Beryslav district. The enemy hit a residential building, where a fire broke out due to the attack. 

A 67-year-old woman was injured. She sustained blast and craniocerebral injuries, concussion, as well as burns to her head, limbs and chest." 

Details: The woman was hospitalised in moderate condition. She is being provided with the necessary medical care.

Subjects: Kherson Oblast
