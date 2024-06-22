Explosions near Russia's Belgorod: media reports say air defence system was hit – video

A missile has struck a Pantsir-S air defence system launcher near the village of Dubovoe (Russia's Belgorod Oblast).

Source: Telegram-based news outlet Astra; Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov; Russian socio-political newspaper Novaya Gazeta Europe

Details: Local media outlets are posting photos of a damaged Pantsir-S near Dubovoe – the system has been struck by a cluster munition, but the crew managed to survive.

Advertisement:

Black smoke was rising over the scene.

A woman said in one of the videos: "It was our air defence. What now? They won't be able to shoot down missiles now".

Advertisement:

In addition, Russian pro-war Telegram channel lpr 1 noted: "Dubovoe. The boys are alive".

Meanwhile, Gladkov reported a grass fire in Dubovoe, but one of the media outlets clarified that the fire was at the Pantsir's location.

Novaya Gazeta noted that the smoke started near the City Mall shopping centre, located on the outskirts of Belgorod but de jure part of Dubovoe.

The newspaper said some Telegram channels later removed photos and videos of the smoke in Belgorod Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!