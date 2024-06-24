All Sections
Kharkiv authorities comment on condition of those injured in recent Russian attacks – photo

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 24 June 2024, 12:11
Kharkiv authorities comment on condition of those injured in recent Russian attacks – photo
The aftermath of Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

A total of 20 people remain in hospitals after Russian attacks on Kharkiv on 22 and 23 June.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Details: 42 people were taken to hospitals across the oblast as of 22 June.

Advertisement:

Currently, 17 people who were injured remain in hospitals for inpatient treatment, including two girls aged 12 and 13 whose condition is moderate. 

Three patients are in serious condition: men aged 32 and 52 are stable, while another man, 46, is in critical condition. Others are being treated in the departments of surgery, neurosurgery, and traumatology.

12 people were injured, with five taken to hospitals as a result of a Russian attack on the city on 23 June.

Advertisement:

Currently, three patients are in stable condition in hospital, including a 15-year-old boy.

Medics are providing all necessary assistance to those injured in Russian attacks, stressed Syniehubov.

 
The aftermath of Russian attack on Kharkiv. 
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

