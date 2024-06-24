All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Two civilians killed in Kharkiv Oblast by Russian mine

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 24 June 2024, 11:24
Two civilians killed in Kharkiv Oblast by Russian mine
The scene where a car drove over a Russian mine. Photo: Syniehubov

A car has driven over a Russian mine in the village of Slobozhanske, Lyptsi hromada of Kharkiv Oblast, killing two civilians (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.).  

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration  

Quote: "In the morning, at 05:30, a car drove over a Russian anti-tank mine in the village of Slobozhanske, Lyptsi hromada. The car was carrying two people.

Advertisement:

The man died on the spot from his injuries, and the woman died during the evacuation to hospital."

Background: On the night of 23-24 June, a series of explosions were heard in Kharkiv.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv
Advertisement:

Search and rescue operations completed in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7 people killed, 31 injured – photos

Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation to investigate former Joint Forces Commander's actions during Russian offensive 

Search and rescue operations continue in Dnipro after Russian strike; two people rescued – photo

10 Ukrainian civilians brought back from Russian captivity, including deputy chairman of Majlis of Crimean Tatar people

Murder of pilot who cooperated with Ukraine was financed by Russian civil servants in Vienna – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will present comprehensive war-ending plan this year

All News
Kharkiv
Series of explosions rock Kharkiv
Zelenskyy: power supply restored in Kharkiv, number of casualties rises – photos
Russians bombard Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, 1 killed and 11 injured, metro suspends operation – video
RECENT NEWS
23:11
Search and rescue operations completed in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7 people killed, 31 injured – photos
22:32
Russians kill Kherson resident, injuring another three on Saturday
21:59
Russians attack Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring people and damaging 25 private buildings and business – photos
21:25
Polish Foreign Minister explains how West can defeat Putin in "escalation game"
20:46
Russian kids being sent to summer camps in North Korea: "excellent conditions"
20:33
updatedRussian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 7, including 2 children, and injures 23 – photos
19:20
Russian attack on Dnipro apartment building: 2 people presumed missing are alive
18:49
Two civilians killed and four injured in evening Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
18:49
Ukraine's Defence Ministry comments on progress in clearing Ukraine from mines
18:31
Orbán's government is a specific group of people, but we see success in relations with Hungary – senior Ukrainian official
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: