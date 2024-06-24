Two civilians killed in Kharkiv Oblast by Russian mine

The scene where a car drove over a Russian mine. Photo: Syniehubov

A car has driven over a Russian mine in the village of Slobozhanske, Lyptsi hromada of Kharkiv Oblast, killing two civilians (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.).

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "In the morning, at 05:30, a car drove over a Russian anti-tank mine in the village of Slobozhanske, Lyptsi hromada. The car was carrying two people.

The man died on the spot from his injuries, and the woman died during the evacuation to hospital."

Background: On the night of 23-24 June, a series of explosions were heard in Kharkiv.

