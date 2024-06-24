All Sections
Azov Brigade Chief of Staff requests investigation into heavy losses caused by Ukrainian army general's poor command

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 24 June 2024, 13:22
Azov Brigade Chief of Staff requests investigation into heavy losses caused by Ukrainian army general's poor command
Yurii Sodol. Photo: Army Inform

Bohdan Krotevych, the Chief of Staff of the Azov Brigade of the National Guard, has filed a request with Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) calling for an investigation into Lieutenant General Yurii Sodol, the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

Source: Krotevych on Telegram; the SBI in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda; a UP source in the Ukrainian military and political leadership 

Details: The SBI confirmed to Ukrainska Pravda that it had received the request and added that investigators were working on it. 

Neither the SBI nor Krotevych's Telegram post named the general, but Ukrainska Pravda sources say it is Sodol. 

Ukrainska Pravda has information that Krotevych has accused the general of abuse of power and incompetent command of the troops leading to the loss of a large part of Ukraine's territory, and requested an investigation into the commander’s potential collaboration with Russia. The Azov Chief of Staff also said he was prepared to testify in the case. 

Quote from Krotevych: "...I wrote to the State Bureau of Investigation calling for an investigation into a military general who in my opinion has killed more Ukrainian soldiers than any Russian general. I don't give a s**t if they open an investigation against me, and I don't give a s**t if they put me in jail. 

It bothers me that they convict battalion and brigade commanders for the loss of an observation post, but they don't convict a general for the loss of oblasts and dozens of cities and thousands of soldiers. 

The conditions the brigades are fighting in now, I would say – this is unbelievable heroism, first and foremost, on the part of the soldiers and the platoon, company, battalion and brigade commanders.

And their heroism lies in the fact that they are holding back the enemy not thanks to [favourable conditions], but in spite of [unfavourable ones]. 

Sometimes it seems to me that the world sends us scum to unite us. And everyone in the military will know who I'm talking about here, because 99% of the military hate him for what he’s doing. 

This man launches investigations against commanders who advance and do not lose their positions, but he doesn’t initiate internal investigations against himself. 

I'm sick of it. The Rubicon has been crossed."

