At least 5 civilians killed and 41 injured in Russian missile strike on Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast – photos, video

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Pokrovsk. Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

The Russians fired two Iskander-M missiles on Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, on 24 June. They hit a civilian infrastructure facility and a residential area. The attack killed 5 people and injured 41 others.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, the Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "At least four people have been killed and 34 injured, according to early reports [on the aftermath] of the strike on Pokrovsk as of 14:15.

Two children aged 12 and 13 are among the injured. They are in moderate and serious conditions [respectively]."

Details: Filashkin added that the police, emergency workers, and representatives of local authorities are working at the scene.

Aftermath of Russian missile strike on Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, on 24 June. Photo: Vadym Filashkin, the Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

The civilians injured in the attack are being provided with medical care.

The Russians launched two Iskander-M missiles on the city, destroying one house and damaging 16.

The Prosecutor's Office said that the Russians fired a missile on Pokrovsk on 24 June 2024 at 12:00. Half an hour later, they struck the frontline town again.

The munitions hit a residential area and civilian infrastructure. In particular, the attack damaged houses, cars and a gas pipeline.

Filashkin added that this is one of the largest Russian attacks on civilians lately: "The information on [the attack's] final aftermath is being gathered".

A pre-trial investigation into this violation of the laws and customs of war was initiated as part of criminal proceedings (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code).

Civilians injured after Russian missile strike on Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, on 24 June Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Updated: Later, the Prosecutor's Office reported that as of 16:00, the number of casualties in the missile attack on Pokrovsk had increased to 40.

Updated at 18:07: The head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration wrote that 5 people had been killed and 41 injured.

Quote from Filashkin: "A total of 46 civilians were injured in the attack: 5 were killed and 41 wounded. Among the wounded are four children: a boy aged 12 and girls aged 9, 11 and 13. Houses and six cars were damaged, and one house was destroyed.

Details: Filashkin said that the injured were taken to an intensive care hospital in Pokrovsk. Currently, Pokrovsk municipal services are awaiting permission from the emergency services to inspect the damage and bring in materials to deal with the consequences of the attack.

