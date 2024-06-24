All Sections
Supermarket warehouse destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa

Economichna PravdaMonday, 24 June 2024, 16:58
Supermarket warehouse destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa
Stock Photo: Depositphotos

A warehouse belonging to the Tavriia V supermarket chain was destroyed in a Russian attack on the city of Odesa on 24 June.

Source: Borys Myzaliov, founder of Tavriia V, on Facebook

Quote: "There have never been any weapons or missiles or ammunition in our warehouse – neither the first time [the Russians attacked it] nor now. Three hundred warehouse employees are witnesses to this."

the damaged warehouse
the damaged warehouse

Background:

Warehouses belonging to the supermarket chain were damaged in a Russian attack on Odesa on the morning of 24 June.

