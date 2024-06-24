All Sections
Video of aftermath of Iskander missile strike on Odesa has emerged

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 24 June 2024, 12:38
Video of aftermath of Iskander missile strike on Odesa has emerged
Photo: Odesa Oblast Prosecutor's Office

The morning attack on Odesa on 24 June damaged the warehouses of a retail chain.

Source: Odesa Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Ukrainian service Radio Svoboda (Radio Liberty)

Details: The investigation revealed that the Russian armed forces launched a missile attack on the civilian infrastructure of Odesa on the morning of 24 June.

As a result of the attack, three local residents were injured and taken to hospital.

The warehouses of a retail chain were damaged, as were residential buildings and cars nearby. The inspection is ongoing, and a full list of destruction and damage is being established.

An employee of the retail chain told Radio Svoboda that this was the second time this warehouse had been hit.

Background:

  • The Russians struck Odesa, hitting civilian infrastructure and causing casualties, on the morning of 24 June.
  • The Russians attacked Odesa Oblast with two cruise missiles, likely Iskander-K missiles, on the morning of June 24, with one being downed by air defence.

Subjects: missile strike
