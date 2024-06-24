All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US position on Ukraine's strikes on Crimea: Ukraine makes its own targeting decisions

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 24 June 2024, 21:04
US position on Ukraine's strikes on Crimea: Ukraine makes its own targeting decisions
Stock photo: Getty Images

The United States has responded to Russia "directly blaming" Washington of the 23 June strikes on occupied Crimea and emphasised that Ukraine decides which targets to hit with Western weapons on its own.

Source: European Pravda citing Reuters

Details: Pentagon spokesperson Major Charlie Dietz said that "Ukraine makes its own targeting decisions and conducts its own military operations".

Advertisement:

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, commenting on the strike on Crimea, said that any civilian deaths are a tragedy.

"That certainly includes the thousands of innocent Ukrainians who have been killed by Russian forces since this Russian war of aggression began," he added.

Recently, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported that an attack was allegedly carried out on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Sevastopol with US-supplied ATACMS tactical missiles. Russian authorities claimed 4 people were killed and more than 150 injured.

Advertisement:

At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defence admitted that civilian casualties were caused by the Russian air defence system.

On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned US Ambassador Lynne Tracy, to whom it announced a démarche; it stated that the United States "is waging a hybrid war against Russia and has actually become a party to the conflict"; adding that there would be "retaliatory measures".

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Search and rescue operations completed in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7 people killed, 31 injured – photos

Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation to investigate former Joint Forces Commander's actions during Russian offensive 

Search and rescue operations continue in Dnipro after Russian strike; two people rescued – photo

10 Ukrainian civilians brought back from Russian captivity, including deputy chairman of Majlis of Crimean Tatar people

Murder of pilot who cooperated with Ukraine was financed by Russian civil servants in Vienna – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will present comprehensive war-ending plan this year

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:11
Search and rescue operations completed in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7 people killed, 31 injured – photos
22:32
Russians kill Kherson resident, injuring another three on Saturday
21:59
Russians attack Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring people and damaging 25 private buildings and business – photos
21:25
Polish Foreign Minister explains how West can defeat Putin in "escalation game"
20:46
Russian kids being sent to summer camps in North Korea: "excellent conditions"
20:33
updatedRussian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 7, including 2 children, and injures 23 – photos
19:20
Russian attack on Dnipro apartment building: 2 people presumed missing are alive
18:49
Two civilians killed and four injured in evening Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
18:49
Ukraine's Defence Ministry comments on progress in clearing Ukraine from mines
18:31
Orbán's government is a specific group of people, but we see success in relations with Hungary – senior Ukrainian official
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: