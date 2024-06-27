All Sections
EU allocates €1.9bn of financial support to Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 27 June 2024, 13:24
EU allocates €1.9bn of financial support to Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has received a €1.9 billion tranche of financial support from the European Union under the Ukraine Facility programme.

Source: Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Shmyhal noted that the EU's total budget of support for Ukraine has already reached almost €8 billion since the beginning of this year.

"Huge thanks to Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and [her whole] team for unwavering support," he tweeted.

Background: On 6 June, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) ratified an agreement with the European Union on the Ukraine Facility Plan, which sets out reform commitments for the period until 2027.

The European Commission recently ordered that the Ukraine Facility Audit Board be established, a body to oversee EU funding allocated under the facility to prevent fraud, corruption, conflicts of interest and irregularities.

On 20 March, the European Commission transferred to Ukraine the first tranche of €4.5 billion under the Ukraine Facility. 

