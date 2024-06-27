Former deputy head of President's Office searched by Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Bureau – photos

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the former deputy head of the President's Office, was searched on 27 June in connection with leaks from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

Source: a correspondent of Ukrainska Pravda on the scene; UP source in the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office

Details: According to a journalist from Ukrainska Pravda, Kyrylo Tymoshenko was in a car surrounded by NABU detectives.

Updated: Tymoshenko later confirmed that he had been searched and stated that law enforcement authorities had no complaints against him.

Quote: "I confirm that I was searched in connection with a matter in which I had no involvement.

I've done whatever the law enforcement officers asked of me, and I have no complaints."

Mykhailo Tkach revealed more about the search location in a live broadcast by UP.Zhyttia.

Background:

On 20 June, Ukrainska Pravda published an investigation providing evidence that NABU had obtained a search warrant for the home of Oleksii Chernyshov, Naftogaz chairman and former Infrastructure Minister. However, detectives did not conduct the search at the request of NABU Director Semen Kryvonos.

Following this publication, NABU decided to search for those who had shared the information with journalists.

Ukrainska Pravda journalist Mykhailo Tkach noted that instead of launching an internal investigation and finding out what illegal instructions the bureau's director had given, NABU under Kryvonos decided to search for those who told journalists that he had saved Chernyshov from being searched.

