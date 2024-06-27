All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Former deputy head of President's Office searched by Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Bureau – photos

Mykhailo Tkach, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 27 June 2024, 20:21
Former deputy head of President's Office searched by Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Bureau – photos
Photo: Mykhailo Tkach, Ukrainska Pravda

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the former deputy head of the President's Office, was searched on 27 June in connection with leaks from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

Source: a correspondent of Ukrainska Pravda on the scene; UP source in the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office  

Details: According to a journalist from Ukrainska Pravda, Kyrylo Tymoshenko was in a car surrounded by NABU detectives.

Advertisement:
 
Photo: Mykhailo Tkach, Ukrainska Pravda
 
Photo: Mykhailo Tkach, Ukrainska Pravda
 
Photo: Mykhailo Tkach, Ukrainska Pravda

Updated: Tymoshenko later confirmed that he had been searched and stated that law enforcement authorities had no complaints against him.

Quote: "I confirm that I was searched in connection with a matter in which I had no involvement.

I've done whatever the law enforcement officers asked of me, and I have no complaints."

Advertisement:

Mykhailo Tkach revealed more about the search location in a live broadcast by UP.Zhyttia.

Background: 

  • On 20 June, Ukrainska Pravda published an investigation providing evidence that NABU had obtained a search warrant for the home of Oleksii Chernyshov, Naftogaz chairman and former Infrastructure Minister. However, detectives did not conduct the search at the request of NABU Director Semen Kryvonos.
  • Following this publication, NABU decided to search for those who had shared the information with journalists.
  • Ukrainska Pravda journalist Mykhailo Tkach noted that instead of launching an internal investigation and finding out what illegal instructions the bureau's director had given, NABU under Kryvonos decided to search for those who told journalists that he had saved Chernyshov from being searched.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Advertisement:

Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv

Zelenskyy denies President's Office Head Yermak "has too much power": He does what I tell him to do

Zelenskyy explains challenging frontline situation: 14 Ukrainian reserve brigades are unarmed

Ukrainian forces rescue marine from occupation after over a year in captivity – video

Ukrainian President's Office denies Zelenskyy interview with Tucker Carlson

US State Department: Ukraine to be offered "concrete steps" to NATO membership

All News
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
"Leaking information in Great Construction case": NABU employee was searched – photo
Former employees of Ukraine's Security Service exposed on fuel fraud – photo
Suspects in case of embezzlement of Ukrainian Defence Ministry's money detained in Finland – photo
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Why Orbán came to Kyiv and what he agreed on with Zelenskyy
18:25
Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv
18:11
updatedPutin says he will not cease fire in Ukraine: peace through mediators and Ukrainian Parliament not good enough for him
18:08
Russian drone attacks civilian in Kherson Oblast
17:31
"For the first time in the world": Ukrainian surgeons perform unique heart surgery on Ukrainian defender
17:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister praises appointment of Estonian PM as EU diplomacy chief
17:04
Russians target Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person and wounding 7 others, including 10-year-old child – photo
16:58
Almost half a million museum exhibits evacuated due to war in Ukraine
16:40
EXPLAINERWhat is known about future head of EU diplomacy and why she "eats Russians for breakfast"
16:26
Russian Parliament adopts law obliging MPs and senators to approve trips abroad
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: