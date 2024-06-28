All Sections
Restoring energy sector is urgent need for Ukraine, EU says

Friday, 28 June 2024, 08:13

The European Union member states leaders have emphasised the urgent need to strengthen support for Ukraine's energy sector from both the European Union and its member states. 

Source: European Pravda with reference to the EU summit conclusions

Details: EU leaders have specifically called for the continued provision of humanitarian aid and civil protection assistance in light of the worsening humanitarian situation, particularly in Ukraine's frontline areas. 

The conclusions stated that the EU remains committed to supporting the repair, recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine, including assistance with mine clearance, in coordination with international partners.

Quote: "The European Council calls for urgently stepping up support for Ukraine’s energy sector by the European Union and Member States, in coordination with partners."

The European Council also urges the European Commission, the High Representative and the EU Council to speed up preparations to support Ukraine during the winter period.

Background

  • It was announced that the Lithuanian company Litgrid would deliver autotransformers and other equipment to Ukraine worth more than €4 million.
  • Estonia will contribute €400,000 to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

