New power outages in four regions of Ukraine due to Russian attacks

Friday, 28 June 2024, 11:35
New power outages in four regions of Ukraine due to Russian attacks
Stock photo: Getty Images

Power outages have occurred in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv oblasts of Ukraine due to new Russian attacks. However, at the same time, Ukrainian power engineers managed to reconnect 19,500 households, which were powered down due to combat actions and technical failure, to the network.

Source: the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Details: On 27 June, Ukraine additionally applied emergency assistance from the power systems of Poland, Romania and Slovakia. Emergency assistance was also applied today at nighttime.

As of today, 28 June, power import is forecasted to be 31 390 MW/h. Export is not provided for.

In addition to this, residential buildings and institutions in the central district in the city of Kyiv were powered down due to a technical failure.

In the country's southern regions, equipment at a high-voltage substation was turned off. Due to this, households were powered down in Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts. A "green" generation facility also decreased its power output. The reason for it was a technical failure caused by the grass catching fire next to the equipment. All households were supplied with power within an hour.

Due to bad weather, 9824 households in 17 settlements were powered down in Zakarpattia Oblast.

Background:

On 28 June, scheduled power outages will be applied across Ukraine during the whole day, from 00:00 to 24:00.

