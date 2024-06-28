All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Burshtyn Thermal Power Plant cannot be rebuilt after Russian attacks

Economichna PravdaFriday, 28 June 2024, 15:08
Burshtyn Thermal Power Plant cannot be rebuilt after Russian attacks
Stock photo: Galka

The Burshtyn Thermal Power Plant (TPP) in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, which was heavily damaged during Russian attacks, cannot be rebuilt.

Source: Svitlana Onyshchuk, Head of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Onyshchuk reported that the Russians have attacked the plant more than 12 times.

Advertisement:

"For some time now, we have been aware that the Burshtyn TPP cannot be rebuilt; it is extremely damaged," Onyshchuk said.

The official added that due to the destruction of the power plant, the city of Burshtyn may be left without heat and hot water in the winter. The city has already agreed to allocate six boiler houses for social facilities and the population.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • In October 2022, two DTEK energy facilities came under Russian attack. Svitlana Onyshchuk, Head of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Military Administration, said that one of the affected DTEK facilities was the Burshtyn Thermal Power Plant.
  • Earlier that month, during a massive Russian attack on Ukraine, four missiles hit an open switchgear at the Burshtyn TPP.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv

Zelenskyy denies President's Office Head Yermak "has too much power": He does what I tell him to do

Zelenskyy explains challenging frontline situation: 14 Ukrainian reserve brigades are unarmed

Ukrainian forces rescue marine from occupation after over a year in captivity – video

Ukrainian President's Office denies Zelenskyy interview with Tucker Carlson

US State Department: Ukraine to be offered "concrete steps" to NATO membership

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Why Orbán came to Kyiv and what he agreed on with Zelenskyy
18:25
Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv
18:11
updatedPutin says he will not cease fire in Ukraine: peace through mediators and Ukrainian Parliament not good enough for him
18:08
Russian drone attacks civilian in Kherson Oblast
17:31
"For the first time in the world": Ukrainian surgeons perform unique heart surgery on Ukrainian defender
17:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister praises appointment of Estonian PM as EU diplomacy chief
17:04
Russians target Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person and wounding 7 others, including 10-year-old child – photo
16:58
Almost half a million museum exhibits evacuated due to war in Ukraine
16:40
EXPLAINERWhat is known about future head of EU diplomacy and why she "eats Russians for breakfast"
16:26
Russian Parliament adopts law obliging MPs and senators to approve trips abroad
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: