Burshtyn Thermal Power Plant cannot be rebuilt after Russian attacks

The Burshtyn Thermal Power Plant (TPP) in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, which was heavily damaged during Russian attacks, cannot be rebuilt.

Source: Svitlana Onyshchuk, Head of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Onyshchuk reported that the Russians have attacked the plant more than 12 times.

"For some time now, we have been aware that the Burshtyn TPP cannot be rebuilt; it is extremely damaged," Onyshchuk said.

The official added that due to the destruction of the power plant, the city of Burshtyn may be left without heat and hot water in the winter. The city has already agreed to allocate six boiler houses for social facilities and the population.

Background:

In October 2022, two DTEK energy facilities came under Russian attack. Svitlana Onyshchuk, Head of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Military Administration, said that one of the affected DTEK facilities was the Burshtyn Thermal Power Plant.

Earlier that month, during a massive Russian attack on Ukraine, four missiles hit an open switchgear at the Burshtyn TPP.

