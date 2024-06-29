All Sections
Russia targeted over 120 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Friday

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 29 June 2024, 09:46
Map: Ukrainian Defence Ministry 

The Russians have attacked 110 settlements and 129 infrastructure facilities in Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: The Situation Centre of the Ministry of Defence stated that over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked the territory of 13 Ukrainian oblasts.

The Russians attacked with various weapons, including mortars, tanks, artillery, MLRS, UAVs, anti-aircraft missile systems and tactical aircraft.

