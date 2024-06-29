Russia targeted over 120 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Friday

The Russians have attacked 110 settlements and 129 infrastructure facilities in Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: The Situation Centre of the Ministry of Defence stated that over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked the territory of 13 Ukrainian oblasts.

Advertisement:

The Russians attacked with various weapons, including mortars, tanks, artillery, MLRS, UAVs, anti-aircraft missile systems and tactical aircraft.

Support UP or become our patron!