Ukraine's foreign minister meets with his Armenian counterpart as Armenia drifts away from Russia

Khrystyna Bondarieva Saturday, 29 June 2024, 17:51
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has held a meeting with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan, in Croatia.

Source: press service of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the meeting, Kuleba and Mirzoyan discussed the security situation in Europe and the South Caucasus.

Kuleba expressed his gratitude to Armenia for attending the first Peace Summit in Switzerland and briefed Mirzoyan on the ongoing efforts to implement the Peace Formula, aimed at achieving a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine.

The ministers also discussed ways to deepen bilateral relations and international cooperation, especially in the context of Ukraine's future membership in the EU.

Background

  • A few months ago, Armenia began cautiously discussing its potential path towards EU membership.
  • The Armenian leadership has recently begun making statements about withdrawal from the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), which has not yet happened de jure but has already taken place de facto.
  • Armenia will also attend the NATO anniversary summit in Washington.
  • In March, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg paid his first visit to Armenia.

