Orbán's government is a specific group of people, but we see success in relations with Hungary – senior Ukrainian official

Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 29 June 2024, 18:31
Olha Stefanishyna. Photo: Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, believes that Ukraine has succeeded in its relations with Hungary, describing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's government as a "specific group of people".

Source: Stefanishyna in a comment to the Ukrainian TV channel We are Ukraine on Saturday, 29 June, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian official commented on 11 demands that the Hungarian government has put forward to Kyiv regarding the policy on national minorities. She stressed that "there are no and have never been any encroachments on the territorial integrity of Ukraine by the Hungarian government" and that this is "absolutely not a subject of discussion".

Nevertheless, Stefanishyna acknowledged that the Hungarian government, particularly under Prime Minister Orbán, "is a very specific group of people with specific negotiation approaches," yet successful outcomes were still achieved considering them.

Quote: "There is a dialogue, it is not easy; there are specifics, but we are contributing to our European future... We are building bilateral relations, and we are seeing success.

Only less than six months have passed since our president tried to organise a meeting with Orbán in Argentina, which he [Orbán] did not want, to the point where two days ago, Prime Minister Orbán was looking for an opportunity to talk to President Zelenskyy and resolve several important issues."

Background: European Pravda reported that Orbán may meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy as early as next week, aiming to take a step towards improving relations between Kyiv and Budapest amid pressure from the EU.

Support UP or become our patron!

