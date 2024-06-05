All Sections
Russian has killed over 800 Ukrainian children since 2014

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 5 June 2024, 07:36
Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin. Photo: Prosecutor General's Office on Facebook

Russia has killed over 800 children in Ukraine since the beginning of the war in 2014. The Russians have killed at least 551 Ukrainian children and injured at least 1,368 more since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Source: Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office on Telegram

Quote from Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin: "The war began in 2014, not 2022. Russia has taken the lives of over 800 Ukrainian children since then. We still do not know the true extent of the crimes committed in the occupied territories, to which we do not have access."

Details: Kostin said 3,800 criminal proceedings are under investigation now. A total of 54 individuals who committed crimes against children have been identified. They have been served with notices of suspicion. The investigation has been completed and indictments have been sent to court in 43 criminal cases. Thirty-one individuals have been convicted of war crimes against children.

"We continue to cooperate on a daily basis in the case of deportations with the Prosecutor’s Office of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which opened a field office in Kyiv last year. We are constantly exchanging evidence and information. The ICC arrest warrants issued are just the first outcome," Kostin noted.

Kostin said seven suspects involved in the illegal transportation of Ukrainian children have been identified as part of the national prosecution. Among them is a member of the Russian parliament and an individual close to the leader of the A Just Russia – For Truth political party.

He added that besides punishing the guilty, efforts are also being made to bring the children back home.

"The international coalition formed for this purpose as part of the implementation of President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula includes over 36 countries and is actively operational. We already have results: groups of children have been brought back," Kostin concluded.

Subjects: childrenOffice of the Prosecutor General
