Ukraine's Defence Intelligence conducts powerful DDoS attacks on Russian state institutions and large companies – source in DIU

Cyber specialists of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) have carried out a powerful DDoS attack on a number of important Russian services.

Details: The work of several Russian state institutions and private companies has been effectively paralysed. The official report of the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media claims that the disruptions result from a "failure of the main communication network". However, according to Ukrainska Pravda's sources, the real reason is a large-scale DDoS attack, which cyber specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine are currently carrying out.

As of 11:00 on 5 June, access to the services of the public services website, as well as to the services of several ministries, including the ministries of defence, finance, internal affairs, justice, industry and energy, information technology and communications, and emergencies, was lost.

The Russian Federal Tax Service's website and services were blocked. A message from the Federal Customs Service stated that "due to a massive DDoS attack on telecommunications operators, information exchange with participants in foreign economic activity is complicated".

The United Aircraft Manufacturing Company reported that it had no access to the network, and its work was paralysed for some time. The servers of the Russian cloud storage company Gosoblako (State Cloud) are also malfunctioning. The "unified state registry office" has not been working for several days in a number of Russian oblasts: Russians are complaining en masse about cancelled weddings, the source of Ukrainska Pravda adds.

The services of some banking institutions, such as Sberbank and AlfaBank, are unavailable.

According to the source, the VKontakte social network is also experiencing serious interruptions, several services are unavailable.

