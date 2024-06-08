All Sections
Woman rescued from rubble near Poltava dies in hospital

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 8 June 2024, 12:25
Woman rescued from rubble near Poltava dies in hospital
Attack on Poltava Oblast on 7 June. Photo: Oblast Military Administration

A woman rescued from the rubble in Poltava district on 7 June has died in hospital.

Source: Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Pronin: "Unfortunately, the woman who was rescued from the rubble yesterday has died.

Doctors fought to save her life until the last minute."

Background: On 7 June, the Russian army launched a missile attack on a residential building in Poltava Oblast, and a woman was rescued from the rubble.

