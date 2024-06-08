Kupiansk mayor who betrayed Ukraine in critical condition after assassination attempt in Russia – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has reported that there has been an assassination attempt in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast on Hennadii Matsehora, a former mayor of the town of Kupiansk who betrayed Ukraine and collaborated with the Russians. He is currently in a critical condition.

Source: DIU

Quote: "On 7 June 2024, there was an assassination attempt in the Russian city of Stary Oskol on Hennadii Matsehora, a traitor to Ukraine who served as mayor of Kupiansk (Kharkiv Oblast) for the [pro-Russian] Opposition Platform for Life (OPFL) party... The traitor to the Ukrainian people is in a critical condition."

Details: DIU noted that Matsehora voluntarily cooperated fully with the Russians. In June 2022, he signed and publicly announced a so-called protocol establishing the Kharkiv occupation administration.

After Kupiansk was liberated by Ukrainian forces, Matsehora fled to Belgorod Oblast with the Russians, "where his Russian masters assigned him heavy security, but it was unable to protect the collaborator mayor".

Update: The Russian Telegram channel Mash reported that Matsehora was shot near his home in Stary Oskol. He was rushed to hospital in Moscow and is in a "serious condition".

Mash said Matsehora had recently been working as the director of the Georgievsky sport and recreation facility.

Background:

Kupiansk Mayor Hennadii Matsehora, who was elected in 2020 from the OPFL party, made an agreement with the Russians to transfer power in the city to them.

The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office served the Kupiansk mayor with a notice of suspicion charging him with treason and encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine committed by a government representative.

Matsehora later fled to Russia where, according to reports from the Ukrainian authorities, he was arrested.

