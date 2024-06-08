Russians try to break through on Pokrovsk front – Ukrainian General Staff report

76 combat clashes have occurred at the line of contact in Ukraine since the beginning of the day, 8 June. The most tense situation is on the Pokrovsk front; 27 Russian attacks have already been recorded there. The Russians are trying to break through from Ocheretyne to Yevhenivka and Novooleksandrivka.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:00 on 8 June

Details: During the past 24 hours, the Russian invaders landed 44 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using 52 guided aerial bombs and 481 kamikaze drones. The Russians carried out more than 2,800 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements, using various types of weapons.

Advertisement:

On the Kharkiv front, four Russian attacks have been repelled in Lyptsi, Hlyboke and Vovchansk since the beginning of the day.

On the Kupiansk front, eight attacks by Russian invaders were repelled near the settlements of Synkivka, Pishchane, Andriivka, Hrekivka and Makiivka. The situation is tense; a combat clash continues near Nevske. The Defence Forces are taking measures to stabilise the situation.

On Saturday, Russia lost 87 people killed and wounded on this front; an armoured combat vehicle, a car and an anti-tank missile system were destroyed.

Advertisement:

On the Lyman front, Russia tried seven times to advance in the direction of the settlements of Nevske, Terny, Ivanivka, Torske and Dibrova. Six attacks were repelled, and another combat clash took place in Ivanivka. The situation is under control, and no Ukrainian positions were lost.

On the Kramatorsk front, the defenders stopped three Russian attempts to drive Ukrainian soldiers out of the vicinities of Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske and Andriivka. At the same time, the situation near Ivanivske remains tense, a combat clash continues there.

On the Pokrovsk front, the defence forces of Ukraine repelled 27 Russian attacks. Twenty Russian assault attempts in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Sokil, Novopokrovsk, Novoselivka Persha, and Yasnobrodivka were repelled. Seven more Russian assaults continue. The situation there is tough. In particular, the Russians continue to try to break through from Ocheretyne to Yevhenivka and Novoooleksandrivka. The defence forces are taking measures to prevent Russia from advancing deep into Ukraine's territory.

There were no significant changes in the combat situation on other fronts.

Ukrainian defenders inflict fire damage upon the Russians, exhausting them along the entire line of contact. On Saturday, units of Rocket Forces and Artillery destroyed 21 clusters of military personnel and military equipment, a command post, four air defence systems, an electronic warfare station and three Russian radar stations.

Support UP or become our patron!