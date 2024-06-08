Pokrovsk front yet again suffers most combat clashes – Ukraine's General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that the situation on the front line is the most intense on the Pokrovsk front, with the number of combat clashes also increasing on the Lyman and Kurakhove fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:30 on 7 June

Quote: "The situation at the front remains tense but under control. As of today, 85 combat clashes have taken place.

The Ukrainian military continues to resolutely repel the attempts of the Russian occupiers to advance into the depths of our territory, inflicting fire damage on them and depleting them along the entire line of contact."

Details: Ukrainian defence forces struck 14 areas where Russian manpower was concentrated, one command post, an ammunition storage point and an electronic warfare system over the past 24 hours.

The Russians launched 2 missile attacks using 6 missiles and 39 airstrikes with 52 aerial bombs on Ukraine, and used 461 kamikaze drones. They also fired 2,450 times at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas using various types of weapons.

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians attempted to carry out two attacks near Vovchansk, but to no avail.

"The defence forces continue to take measures to strengthen defence positions and borders," the General Staff noted.

Russian forces’ previous losses on this front amounted to 101 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day. Five artillery systems, 41 UAVs, 7 vehicles and a UAV launcher were destroyed by Ukrainian defenders. In addition, 31 dugouts and an ammunition storage point belonging to the Russians were struck.

On the Kupiansk front, there were eight combat clashes over the past 24 hours. The Ukrainian defence forces repelled seven Russian attacks in the vicinity of Synkivka, Pishchane, Druzheliubivka and Hrekivka. A battle near Andriivka is still ongoing.

On the Lyman front, the Russians carried out nine attacks. They tried to advance near Terny, Novosadove, Torske and Serebrianka Forest. Ukrainian defenders repelled all the attacks and did not lose any positions.

On the Siversk front, Russian forces attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences in the vicinity of Bilohorivka two times and failed. The situation is under control.

On the Kramatorsk front, there were seven attacks near Kalynivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka. All of them were successfully repelled by Ukrainian defenders.

The Russians were most active on the Pokrovsk front over the past day. They continued to try to find weak spots in the Ukrainian defence and tried to break into the combat formations of Ukrainian units through continuous assault operations. Battles are ongoing in the vicinities of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka and Sokil. Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to stabilise the situation and prevent the Russians from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory.

According to early reports, Russia’s losses on this front amounted to almost 200 soldiers killed and wounded. Three armoured combat vehicles, three vehicles and a unit of special equipment were destroyed.

On the Kurakhove front, the number of combat clashes increased to 16 over the past 24 hours. The Russians were trying to advance near Nevelske, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka. A total of 13 Russian attacks were successfully repelled. Battles near Krasnohorivka and Paraskoviivka are still ongoing.

"The situation is tense. We are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing," the General Staff noted.

Russian forces attempted to attack Ukrainian positions on the Vremivka front near Staromaiorske and Urozhaine. The Russians’ assault operations were unsuccessful. The defence forces control the situation.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian units near Kopani and Mala Tokmachka four times, but to no avail.

The situation has not significantly changed on other fronts.

