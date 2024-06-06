All Sections
Russian forces kill 4 civilians in Donetsk Oblast – photos

Iryna BalachukThursday, 6 June 2024, 08:32
PHOTO BY THE PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

Four civilians were killed and 14 sustained injuries as a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 5 June.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Facebook

Quote from Filashkin: "Russia is killing civilians! Over the course of 5 June, the Russians killed four Donetsk Oblast residents: in Pivnichne, Berestok, Zhelanne and Prohres. Another 14 oblast residents sustained injuries during the same day."

All photos: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: Filashkin said at least 1,991 Donetsk Oblast residents have been killed and 4,991 injured since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

He stressed that the total number of casualties of Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast might be higher because the existing data does not include those killed and injured in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

 

The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office added that the Russians attacked the settlements of Selydove and Berestok on the evening of 5 June, killing one person and injuring nine more, including a child.

 

The Russians struck a residential area in Selydove at 22:10. Six civilians aged from 43 to 71 were injured. Moreover, 10 five-storey buildings and 2 nine-storey buildings were damaged. The type of weapons used is being specified.

 

On 5 June at 22:25 the Russians struck the village of Berestok of Illinivka hromada [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. A projectile struck a house. A 35-year-old man died under the rubble. His 61-year-old mother, 33-year-old wife and a 3-year-old son received injuries of varying degrees of severity.

 

Early reports say that the occupiers launched the attack with an UMPB D-30 SN aerial bomb. Residential buildings and cars were damaged.

