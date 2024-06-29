Zelenskyy: Russia will face responsibility for its terror, Ukraine will take new steps to protect its people

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the Ukrainian government is planning new actions to ensure the safety of its people.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "Dnipro. Work is still underway at the site of the Russian missile strike on the apartment building. The rubble is being cleared.

Advertisement:

So far, one person has been reported dead – my condolences to the[ir] family and friends. Twelve people were injured. Everyone is being provided with the necessary assistance. The fate of several people remains unknown. All efforts are being made to clarify all the circumstances, all the details.

And of course, Russia will be held accountable for this terror against Ukraine. We are preparing new decisions to strengthen ourselves and protect our people."

Background:

Advertisement:

On the evening of 28 June, Russian forces launched a missile attack on an apartment block in Dnipro.

One person has been reportedly killed and 12 injured.

Support UP or become our patron!