All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians claim large-scale drone attack, all 36 supposedly downed

Iryna BalachukMonday, 1 July 2024, 07:39
Russians claim large-scale drone attack, all 36 supposedly downed
Destruction in the Russian city of Grayvoron. Photo: Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on Telegram

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that their air defence systems have downed 36 Ukrainian drones overnight in Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod oblasts.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry; Russian governors

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that 18 UAVs were destroyed or jammed by electronic warfare in Bryansk Oblast, nine in Kursk Oblast and nine in Belgorod Oblast. 

Advertisement:

However, Alexei Smirnov, the acting Governor of Kursk Oblast, stated that seven drones were allegedly downed in the oblast.

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported a drone attack on the Grayvoron district at night. 

He said power lines were damaged, causing temporary power outages in several settlements.

Advertisement:

As usual, Russian officials claim that there are no casualties or damage.

Notably, Russian Telegram channels, which usually quickly publish photos and videos of fires and destruction, did not report anything about any attacks last night.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiadrones
Advertisement:

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

Kyiv declares Tuesday, 9 July a day of mourning

All News
Russia
Russia loses over 1,000 soldiers and 19 tanks over past 24 hours
Zelenskyy states Ukraine's NATO membership is beneficial for Russia: Ukraine will want revenge
Putin jeopardises Russia's relations with China by cooperating with North Korea, it's good signal – Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
02:20
Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy
01:43
Russian authorities recommend residents of Belgorod take children out of region because of attacks – photos
00:59
White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: