Russians claim large-scale drone attack, all 36 supposedly downed

Destruction in the Russian city of Grayvoron. Photo: Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on Telegram

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that their air defence systems have downed 36 Ukrainian drones overnight in Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod oblasts.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry; Russian governors

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that 18 UAVs were destroyed or jammed by electronic warfare in Bryansk Oblast, nine in Kursk Oblast and nine in Belgorod Oblast.

However, Alexei Smirnov, the acting Governor of Kursk Oblast, stated that seven drones were allegedly downed in the oblast.

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported a drone attack on the Grayvoron district at night.

He said power lines were damaged, causing temporary power outages in several settlements.

As usual, Russian officials claim that there are no casualties or damage.

Notably, Russian Telegram channels, which usually quickly publish photos and videos of fires and destruction, did not report anything about any attacks last night.

