Russian army shells Antonivka in Kherson Oblast with artillery, injuring civilian
Monday, 1 July 2024, 14:14
The Russian army struck a house in the settlement of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast using artillery on 1 July, injuring a 97-year-old woman.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration
Quote: "Russian forces shelled a house in Antonivka using artillery. A 97-year-old local woman was injured in the enemy attack."
Details: The woman reportedly received a shrapnel wound to her right shoulder and is in a moderate condition. She was taken to one of the city hospitals.
