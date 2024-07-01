Russian army shells Antonivka in Kherson Oblast with artillery, injuring civilian

The Russian army struck a house in the settlement of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast using artillery on 1 July, injuring a 97-year-old woman.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration

Quote: "Russian forces shelled a house in Antonivka using artillery. A 97-year-old local woman was injured in the enemy attack."

Details: The woman reportedly received a shrapnel wound to her right shoulder and is in a moderate condition. She was taken to one of the city hospitals.

