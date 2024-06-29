All Sections
Russians kill Kherson resident, injuring another three on Saturday

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 29 June 2024, 22:32
Russians kill Kherson resident, injuring another three on Saturday
Screenshot: deepstatemap

On Saturday, a resident of Odradokamianka was killed, and residents of Kozatske, Mykhailivka and Komyshany were wounded as a result of a Russian attack.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, the Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast State Administration on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "This morning, the occupiers attacked a resident of Odradokamianka from a drone. A 67-year-old man received fatal injuries...

In addition, the enemy shelled Kozatske village in the Kakhovka district in the evening with artillery. As a result, a woman, 76, was injured. She sustained a blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to her neck and lung. The victim was taken to a hospital for medical care.

At around 19:00 (Kyiv time), the Russians attacked a residential building in Mykhailivka, Beryslav district, with an FPV drone. There were no casualties as a result of the explosion. Information about the damage is being established."

Details: At the same time, the Kherson Oblast State Administration reported that Russian troops struck a farm in the village of Komyshany.

A 63-year-old woman came under Russian fire. She turned to a hospital for help on her own.

Subjects: Kherson Oblastwar
