All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine liberates nine more children from Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 1 July 2024, 17:37
Ukraine liberates nine more children from Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast
Oleksandr Prokudin. Photo: Prokudin on Facebook

Ukraine has successfully liberated nine children from the temporarily Russian-occupied areas of Kherson Oblast, and they have reached Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on social media

Quote: "There are four families with four boys and five girls. The youngest is eight months old, the oldest is 17.

Advertisement:

The children and their parents are now safe and recovering from the horrors they had to endure under Russian occupation."

Details: Prokudin added that since the beginning of 2024, a total of 139 children have been brought back to Ukrainian-controlled territory from Russian-occupied parts of Kherson Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kherson Oblastchildrenoccupation
Advertisement:

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

Kyiv declares Tuesday, 9 July a day of mourning

All News
Kherson Oblast
Russian army shells Antonivka in Kherson Oblast with artillery, injuring civilian
Russians abduct local journalist in occupied Kakhovka for second time
Russians kill Kherson resident, injuring another three on Saturday
RECENT NEWS
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
02:20
Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy
01:43
Russian authorities recommend residents of Belgorod take children out of region because of attacks – photos
00:59
White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: