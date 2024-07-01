Ukraine liberates nine more children from Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast
Monday, 1 July 2024, 17:37
Ukraine has successfully liberated nine children from the temporarily Russian-occupied areas of Kherson Oblast, and they have reached Ukrainian-controlled territory.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on social media
Quote: "There are four families with four boys and five girls. The youngest is eight months old, the oldest is 17.
The children and their parents are now safe and recovering from the horrors they had to endure under Russian occupation."
Details: Prokudin added that since the beginning of 2024, a total of 139 children have been brought back to Ukrainian-controlled territory from Russian-occupied parts of Kherson Oblast.
