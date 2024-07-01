All Sections
37 combat clashes recorded on Pokrovsk front, with 121 in total throughout front line – General Staff report

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 1 July 2024, 17:43
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Most of the combat clashes on 1 July have taken place on the Pokrovsk front. Overall, 121 clashes have occurred along the entire front line.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; information as of 14:29 on 1 July

Quote: "For a long time, the majority of the clashes have been taking place on the Pokrovsk front: 37 have occurred since the beginning of this day (12 of them are still ongoing). The invader [Russia] is particularly active near Novooleksandrivka, where 13 Russian assaults have already been recorded."

Details: Ukrainian defenders repelled 6 assaults on the Kharkiv front, 11 on the Kupiansk front, and 13 on the Lyman front.

There were 18 combat clashes recorded on the Siversk front. On the Kramatorsk front, Russian soldiers attempted to advance from Bakhmut in the direction of Chasiv Yar (Novy microdistrict) and Klishchiivka. Ukrainian soldiers repulsed five Russian assaults.

The Russian forces launched 13 attacks on the Toretsk front, targeting the city of Toretsk as well as the towns of Pivnichne, Pivdenne and New-York. Four combat clashes are still ongoing. The situation is under control.

On the Kurakhove front, the Ukrainian troops successfully repulsed six Russian attacks on Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka. The Russians also made eight assault attempts on the Vremivka front.

On practically every front, the Russians deployed guided aerial bombs extensively.

Support UP or become our patron!

