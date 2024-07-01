Russian forces bombarding Kherson, causing casualties
Monday, 1 July 2024, 17:03
Russian forces are bombarding the city of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left (east) bank of the Dnipro River on Monday, 1 July.
Source: Roman Mrochko, the Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The Korabelnyi district of Kherson is under fire! Russian forces are attacking it from the temporarily occupied left bank. Several explosions have already occurred, and early reports indicate casualties.
Advertisement:
Be careful! Stay in safe places!".
Support UP or become our patron!