Russian forces bombarding Kherson, causing casualties

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 1 July 2024, 17:03
Russian forces bombarding Kherson, causing casualties
illustrative photo by Dmytro Larin, UP

Russian forces are bombarding the city of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left (east) bank of the Dnipro River on Monday, 1 July.

Source: Roman Mrochko, the Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Korabelnyi district of Kherson is under fire! Russian forces are attacking it from the temporarily occupied left bank. Several explosions have already occurred, and early reports indicate casualties.

Be careful! Stay in safe places!".

