14% of Slovak citizens want Russia to defeat Ukraine, most voted for current PM's party

14% of Slovak residents would like Russia to win the war against Ukraine, while 33% wish Ukraine to win.

Source: Ipsos poll for the independent organisation Central European Digital Media Observatory (CEDMO), which was published on Monday by Denník N, European Pravda reports

Details: Almost 40% of Slovak people want the war in Ukraine to end with a "temporary peace without a victory for either side".

Advertisement:

33% of Slovaks wish Ukraine to win, 14% would welcome a Russian victory, and another 14% of respondents said they did not know or did not care either way.

Russia's victory is most desired by voters of the strongest government party of Prime Minister Robert Fico, Smer-SD, which is almost 35% of respondents. Only 5% of Smer voters want Ukraine to win. 34% of the voters of an extremist far-right political party Hnutie Republika (The Republic Movement), which was formed in 2021 by a split from the People's Party Our Slovakia and headed by Marian Kotleba, wants Russia to win.

However, only 5% of voters of the second strongest government party, the Voice – Social Democracy, want Russia to win. More than 25% of the supporters of the Voice party want Ukraine to win. About 19% of voters of the Slovak National Party want Russia to win. The answer "temporary peace without a victory of one of the parties" prevails among the party's voters.

Advertisement:

The answers of the voters of the opposition parties were quite different. Only less than 1% of the voters of Michal Šimečka's Progressive Slovakia and only five out of a hundred voters of the Freedom and Solidarity party want Russia to win. 77% of PS voters and 55% of FaS voters want Ukraine to win. The number of supporters of a Russian victory is also lowest among the voters of the Slovakia movement of former prime minister Igor Matovič.

The majority of people in Slovakia who want Russia to win increases with the age of the respondents. "Among those aged 16 to 24, it was an insignificant 4%, while in the case of the oldest generation, 65+, it was up to 20%," said Denník N. 43% of the youngest respondents want Ukraine to win, while only 27% of the oldest respondents want Ukraine to win.

Background:

Ukraine's rapid accession to the European Union has the lowest support in Czechia among the four Visegrád Group countries (Czechia, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia).

Another poll showed that half of Hungarians are against the EU providing any assistance to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!