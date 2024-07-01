All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

14% of Slovak citizens want Russia to defeat Ukraine, most voted for current PM's party

Ivanna Kostina, Alona MazurenkoMonday, 1 July 2024, 22:17
14% of Slovak citizens want Russia to defeat Ukraine, most voted for current PM's party
фото: Getty Images

14% of Slovak residents would like Russia to win the war against Ukraine, while 33% wish Ukraine to win.

Source: Ipsos poll for the independent organisation Central European Digital Media Observatory (CEDMO), which was published on Monday by Denník N, European Pravda reports

Details: Almost 40% of Slovak people want the war in Ukraine to end with a "temporary peace without a victory for either side".

Advertisement:

33% of Slovaks wish Ukraine to win, 14% would welcome a Russian victory, and another 14% of respondents said they did not know or did not care either way.

Russia's victory is most desired by voters of the strongest government party of Prime Minister Robert Fico, Smer-SD, which is almost 35% of respondents. Only 5% of Smer voters want Ukraine to win. 34% of the voters of an extremist far-right political party Hnutie Republika (The Republic Movement), which was formed in 2021 by a split from the People's Party Our Slovakia and headed by Marian Kotleba, wants Russia to win.

However, only 5% of voters of the second strongest government party, the Voice – Social Democracy, want Russia to win. More than 25% of the supporters of the Voice party want Ukraine to win. About 19% of voters of the  Slovak National Party want Russia to win. The answer "temporary peace without a victory of one of the parties" prevails among the party's voters.

Advertisement:

The answers of the voters of the opposition parties were quite different. Only less than 1% of the voters of Michal Šimečka's  Progressive Slovakia and only five out of a hundred voters of the Freedom and Solidarity party want Russia to win. 77% of PS voters and 55% of FaS voters want Ukraine to win. The number of supporters of a Russian victory is also lowest among the voters of the Slovakia movement of former prime minister Igor Matovič.

The majority of people in Slovakia who want Russia to win increases with the age of the respondents. "Among those aged 16 to 24, it was an insignificant 4%, while in the case of the oldest generation, 65+, it was up to 20%," said Denník N. 43% of the youngest respondents want Ukraine to win, while only 27% of the oldest respondents want Ukraine to win.

Background:

  • Ukraine's rapid accession to the European Union has the lowest support in Czechia among the four Visegrád Group countries (Czechia, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia).
  • Another poll showed that half of Hungarians are against the EU providing any assistance to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: SlovakiawarRussia
Advertisement:

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

All News
Slovakia
Slovakia's new president meets Zelenskyy for first time, has "productive good-neighbourly debate"
President of Slovakia comments on participation in Czech initiative on shells for Ukraine
Slovak citizen who fought on Russia's side captured in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
08:15
NATO summit draft resolution highlights irreversibility of Ukraine's accession – CNN
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:55
US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
02:20
Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: