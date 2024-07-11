Zelenskyy meets with members of US House of Representatives

Zelenskyy met with members of the US House of Representatives. Photo: Ukraine’s President’s Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with members of the US House of Representatives in Washington.

Source: Ukraine's President's Office

Quote: "In Washington, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Democratic Leader of the US House of Representatives Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, US Representative Pete Aguilar, Honourable Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Appropriations Committee Co-Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, Armed Services Committee Co-Chairman Adam Smith, Foreign Affairs Committee Co-Chairman Gregory Meeks, and Intelligence Committee Co-Chairman Jim Himes.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the President of the United States, both chambers and both parties of Congress, as well as all the American people for their continued support of Ukraine."

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I am very glad to be here, thank you for the invitation. We are grateful to the United States for taking strong decisions in support of our country from the very beginning of the war."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that Russia continues its missile terror against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and energy sector.

Specifically, the strike on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv once again highlighted the importance of strengthening Ukrainian air defence and expanding permission to use US-supplied weapons against military targets in Russia.

Zelenskyy also noted the need to accelerate the delivery of F-16 fighter jets and defence assistance from the packages already approved.

