Zelenskyy meets with top executives of leading US defence companies

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 11 July 2024, 06:44
Zelenskyy meets with top executives of leading US defence companies
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with top executives of leading US defence companies in Washington.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "The meeting was attended by representatives of BAE Systems, Day & Zimmermann, Boeing, Sierra Nevada Company, Northrop Grumman, RTX, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, D&M Holding, AeroVironment, [and] Amentum."

"...in the presence of the President of Ukraine, Ukroboronprom [Ukraine’s state-owned defence company – ed.] and the American company Northrop Grumman signed an agreement on the establishment of a new production of medium-calibre ammunition in accordance with NATO standards."

Details: It was noted that Zelenskyy had invited US defence companies to work in the Ukrainian market and cooperate with domestic enterprises.

In addition, Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine had significantly increased its own production of ammunition and weapons. At the same time, he said there was a need for enhanced international cooperation.

