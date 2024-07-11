Russians kill 2 people and injure 1 in Donetsk Oblast in one day – photos

Two civilians have been killed and one more injured as a result of the attack on Donetsk Oblast on 10 July.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Fire broke out in houses in the settlements of Kurakhove and Hostre in Pokrovsk district as a result of the attacks. Outbuildings were damaged in Berestky. One person was killed and one was injured in Novoekonomichne in Hrodivka hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

One person was killed, two houses and an administrative building were damaged in the settlement of Toretsk in Bakhmut district after the Russians dropped a KAB-250 bomb on the settlement. Eight houses, two multi-storey buildings and an outbuilding were damaged in Chasiv Yar hromada.

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

As for the Kramatorsk district, a house was damaged in Zarichne in Lyman hromada. Several houses were damaged in Mykolaivka in Kostiantynivka hromada.

In total, Russians fired 15 times at the settlements of Donetsk Oblast over the past day. 146 people, including 28 children, were evacuated from the contact line.

Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Background: Earlier, Vadym Filashkin wrote that at least one person had been killed and one injured as a result of the attack on Novoekonomichne in the Hrodivka hromada of Donetsk Oblast.

