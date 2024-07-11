All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians kill 2 people and injure 1 in Donetsk Oblast in one day – photos

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 11 July 2024, 09:47
Russians kill 2 people and injure 1 in Donetsk Oblast in one day – photos

Two civilians have been killed and one more injured as a result of the attack on Donetsk Oblast on 10 July.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Fire broke out in houses in the settlements of Kurakhove and Hostre in Pokrovsk district as a result of the attacks. Outbuildings were damaged in Berestky. One person was killed and one was injured in Novoekonomichne in Hrodivka hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Advertisement:
 
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

One person was killed, two houses and an administrative building were damaged in the settlement of Toretsk in Bakhmut district after the Russians dropped a KAB-250 bomb on the settlement. Eight houses, two multi-storey buildings and an outbuilding were damaged in Chasiv Yar hromada. 

 
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

As for the Kramatorsk district, a house was damaged in Zarichne in Lyman hromada. Several houses were damaged in Mykolaivka in Kostiantynivka hromada.

In total, Russians fired 15 times at the settlements of Donetsk Oblast over the past day. 146 people, including 28 children, were evacuated from the contact line.

Advertisement:
 
Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Background: Earlier, Vadym Filashkin wrote that at least one person had been killed and one injured as a result of the attack on Novoekonomichne in the Hrodivka hromada of Donetsk Oblast. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastcasualties
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russian strike on Donetsk Oblast kills civilian
Russian forces strike apartment block in Kramatorsk, injuring a 6-year-old – photos
Three civilians killed in Russian missile attack on Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast – photos
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: