Three civilians killed in Russian missile attack on Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 8 July 2024, 12:07
Three civilians killed in Russian missile attack on Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast – photos
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

At least three people are reported to have been killed in the town of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, in a large-scale Russian missile attack targeting the whole of Ukraine on the morning of 8 July.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Filashkin said early reports indicate that the premises of a company have been hit, claiming the lives of three men.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Pokrovsk on 8 July
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Pokrovsk on 8 July
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Other populated areas of Donetsk Oblast also came under Russian fire, although no information about casualties or damage has been reported.

Quote: "Take care of yourselves! Do not ignore the air-raid warnings!"

Background:

  • On the morning of 8 July, Russians once again launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine, using more than 40 missiles of various types.
  • Various cities were hit: Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. Residential buildings, infrastructure and a children's hospital were damaged.

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastmissile strikewar
