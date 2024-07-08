Three civilians killed in Russian missile attack on Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast – photos
Monday, 8 July 2024, 12:07
At least three people are reported to have been killed in the town of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, in a large-scale Russian missile attack targeting the whole of Ukraine on the morning of 8 July.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration
Details: Filashkin said early reports indicate that the premises of a company have been hit, claiming the lives of three men.
Other populated areas of Donetsk Oblast also came under Russian fire, although no information about casualties or damage has been reported.
Quote: "Take care of yourselves! Do not ignore the air-raid warnings!"
Background:
- On the morning of 8 July, Russians once again launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine, using more than 40 missiles of various types.
- Various cities were hit: Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. Residential buildings, infrastructure and a children's hospital were damaged.
