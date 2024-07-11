All Sections
Moldovan parliament opens session with minute of silence for Ukrainians killed in 8 July Russian attack

Mariya YemetsThursday, 11 July 2024, 14:57
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Moldovan parliament, which gathered for a meeting on Thursday, 11 July, has commenced it with a minute of silence for the Ukrainian civilians killed in the Russian missile attack on Monday, 8 July.

Source: Moldovan news outlet Newsmaker, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The minute of silence was initiated by Igor Grosu, President of the Parliament from the ruling PAS (Action and Solidarity) party.

"We have recently witnessed the Kremlin regime launch a missile attack on Ukraine. One of the missiles hit Okhmatdyt, the largest children's hospital in Kyiv, where about 600 children were staying and fighting for their lives every day," the speaker said.

Moldovan lawmakers were also presented with a video filmed near Okhmatdyt after the Russian attack.

Background:

  • The joint press conference in Warsaw, featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, was also opened with a minute of silence. The event was held just a few hours after the attack.
  • After the attack on Okhmatdyt, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said the Kremlin had turned its war of aggression into a war against children.
  • Several dozen activists held a rally in front of the Georgian parliament to condemn Russian crimes in Ukraine after the attack on Okhmatdyt. Similar protests took place in Berlin, the centre of Prague, and various cities worldwide.

Subjects: Moldova
