Ukraine is ready to assist Moldova in repelling Russia's hybrid threat before elections

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has announced Kyiv's readiness to share information about the hybrid threat to Moldova in order to prevent Russia from influencing the Moldovan presidential election and the referendum on EU accession.

Source: Kuleba said this at a briefing following trilateral talks between the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Moldova, and Romania in Chisinau, Ukrinform writes, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba said that Kyiv is ready to share with Chisinau everything it knows about how the Russian hybrid threat works to help defend itself against it.

Quote: "We have agreed on steps to counter disinformation and other forms of Russian hybrid aggression against our countries," Kuleba said.

He pointed out that Russia is using its entire propaganda machine to influence the presidential election and referendum in Moldova this autumn.

Background:

Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi did not rule out further expulsion of Russian diplomats from the embassy in Chișinău.

Last summer, the Moldovan government announced that the number of accredited diplomats and technical and administrative staff of the Russian Embassy in Chișinău would be reduced from 84 to 25.

This happened after the publication of an investigation by Jurnal TV and The Insider, stating that dozens of antennas and satellite dishes were installed on the roof of the Russian embassy in Moldova and used by the Russian secret services for spying.

