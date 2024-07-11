All Sections
Orbán's main rival criticises him and visits Okhmatdyt hospital – photos

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 11 July 2024, 15:14
Orbán's main rival criticises him and visits Okhmatdyt hospital – photos
Péter Magyar lays flowers at the wall of remembrance of the fallen Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: Magyar on Facebook

Péter Magyar, the leader of the Tisza political party and the main political rival of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, has visited the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv, destroyed by the Russians on 8 July. Earlier he transferred humanitarian aid to Okhmatdyt.

Source: Magyar in streams on his Facebook page, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Magyar met with Volodymyr Zhovnir, the director of the hospital, and discussed the Russian attack and its aftermath with him. After that he stated that the Hungarian people understood and knew that Ukraine had the right to defend its territory.

Péter Magyar unloads humanitarian aid near Okhmatdyt
Screenshot: Magyar on Facebook

Magyar stressed that he wants peace too but does not fly to dictators in private jets to hold secret negotiations, and instead wants to help Ukraine with concrete actions, hinting at "peacemaking trips" of Viktor Orbán. 

"Of course you can fly from dictator to dictator on luxurious planes and hold negotiations, the real agenda of which is unknown, or you can take concrete steps," Magyar said.

He added that with this visit he convinced "our Ukrainian brothers and Hungarians in Ukraine" that they can rely on Hungary.

In a separate video he showed the humanitarian aid he brought from Hungary.

Earlier on 11 July, Magyar honoured the fallen defenders of Ukraine at the wall of remembrance on the walls of St Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery.

Péter Magyar condemned the large-scale Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital on Monday, and then announced a campaign to collect humanitarian aid and medical equipment and announced his trip to Kyiv. He also said he planned to meet with the Hungarian community in Zakarpattia Oblast.

After more than a day since it happened, Orbán commented on Russia's strike on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv for the first time, but did not express condolences to the families of the people killed and injured in the attack, and avoided mentioning that Russia was responsible for the tragedy.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: HungaryOrbanUkrainewar
